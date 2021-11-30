Deadly shooting investigation underway in McDuffie County

McDUFFIE COUNTY, Ga (WJBF) – One man is dead after being shot in McDuffie County.

It happened Monday night just before 11:00 p.m. on the 1200 block of Dallas Drive in Thomson.

Following the shooting, Brinson was taken to Doctors hospital where he died shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

His body will be taken to the crime lab for an autopsy.

Preliminary information indicates that two unknown black males attempted to rob Brinson at his residence and during the robbery attempt one of the suspects shot him.

So far no arrests have been made.

The GBI and the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office continue to follow leads and conduct interviews.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office at 706-595-2145.

Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online.