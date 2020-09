COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – At least one person is dead in Columbia County.

Around 2:00 a.m. Friday, police were called out to a possible shooting on Valdes Drive. That’s off Columbia Road in Martinez.

The deputy coroner is on the scene at this time. Our reporter on the scene says two people were being patted down and put into a patrol car.

