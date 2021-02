AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred at the Budgetel located at 954 Fifth Street.

29-year old, Daytron Merriweather, from Johnston, S.C. was shot at least one time and transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:38 Thursday night.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the GBI Lab.

This is a developing story.