AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently working the scene of a car accident with an ejection at mile marker 16 on I-520 Eastbound.

While details on what caused the accident are not currently available, WJBF has confirmed that the Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirms that their office was en route to the scene at 11:50 a.m.

No lanes are blocked currently.

This is a developing story.