BARNWEEL COUNTY, Sc (WJBF) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on SC 3 near Red Oak Road just before 8:00 p.m. Sunday night.

According to authorities, a single vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

One passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation, the identity of the driver has not been released.