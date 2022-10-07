Aiken, SC (WJBF)- Friday is the last day to register in person to vote for the November General Election in South Carolina.

There are several key state seats up for grabs in this election. Voters will be choosing the next State Superintendent of Education, a US Senator and will decide whether Henry McMaster will get another term as South Carolina Governor.

“The US Senate race with Tim Scott and Krystle Matthews. We also have the Governor- Lieutenant Governor’s race. Those races are very important, but if we could get our Aiken County voters out, that’s more important because we have some things we need to get done in our county,” said Cynthia Holland, Aiken County’s Director of Elections.

This is the first General Election that South Carolinians can vote early in person without a reason.

The vote turn out during midterm elections is generally low.

Holland encourages folks to get out and vote, even if it’s not a presidential election.

“And that’s because we can actually talk to these people. These people are our voices. We can’t pick up the phone and call the president. We can pick up the phone and try to get in touch with the Governor, the US Senate, even with the local delegation members here in Aiken County,” she said.

The deadline to register to vote online is October 9th and all voter registration by mail must be postmarked by October 11th.

Early voting in South Carolina will take place October 24th through November 5th from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The General Election is on November 8th.

Early voting locations in the CSRA are as follows:

Aiken

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, Aiken, SC 29801North Augusta Public Safety: 501 W Five Notch Road, North Augusta, SC 29860

Allendale

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 158 McNair Street, Allendale, SC 29810

Bamberg

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 1234 North Street, Bamberg, SC 29003

Brooker Center: 19 Maple Ave, Denmark, SC 29042

Barnwell

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 367 Fuldner Road, Barnwell, SC 29812

367 Fuldner Road, Barnwell, SC 29812 Blackville Community Center: 19464 Solomon Blatt Avenue, Blackville, SC 29817

19464 Solomon Blatt Avenue, Blackville, SC 29817 Williston Town Hall: 13112 Main Street, Williston, SC 29853

Edgefield

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 210 Penn Street, Suite 1, Edgefield, SC 29824

McCormick

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 610 South Mine Street, McCormick, SC 29835

Saluda