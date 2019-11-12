Deadline set for Augusta to get out of depot deal

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) It’s deadline for Augusta’s downtown depot project.

The proposed 94 million housing and retail project has been discussed for more than four years, but now commissioners say all the talk needs to end.

City leaders voting Tuesday to pull out of the depot project on January 28th unless developers provide all requested information regarding the project.

“There’s a risk anything we do has a due date by so if we don’t set something out in the future that says we need to have an answer by now this is I mean this is just going to continue to get drug out and we’re not going to have any answers,” says Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners have also requested a site plan, as well as financial pro-formas from the developers.