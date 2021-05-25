DC attorney general files antitrust lawsuit against Amazon

In this Feb. 26, 2018 photo, District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, attends a news conference near the White House in Washington. A spokesman for President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee has confirmed on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, that Racine’s office has subpoenaed financial records from the committee regarding the $107 million the committee raised to hold inaugural events. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine files an antitrust lawsuit against online retail company Amazon.

The lawsuit alleges that Amazon is monopolizing the online retail sales market by imposing policies that require third-party sellers to not offer their products on other websites for lower prices, which perpetuates non-competitive pricing.

“We need a fair online marketplace that expands the options available to District residents when they shop online and to third party sellers when they try to sell their products online.”

AG Racine suggests that these pricing agreements that Amazon imposes on third-party sellers are anti-competitive and allow the company to illegally build and maintain monopoly power over the online market which is in violation of the District’s Antitrust Act.