Davidson teacher helps create curriculum for GPB mental health series

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- A local teacher helped to write some of the curriculum for a new series on Georgia Public Broadcasting for use in schools.

Adam Kowalczyk is a teacher at Davidson Fine Arts. He was involved in creating curriculum for two of the eight Hope Givers episodes. The series is for use in classrooms all across the nation.

It is a video series with worksheets, and teaching guides attached geared towards topics like bullying, suicide awareness and mental health and well-being.

“And it’s really geared towards middle and high school aged students, to just show them that they’re not alone and that other kids and students have gone through things just like maybe they’re going through.”

Kowalczyk said it meant a lot to him to be involved.

“It was wonderful. I jumped on the chance as soon as I… I didn’t really know anything about it and I said that I just need to… I just felt a calling. Kids need help and guidance and I think just being able to contribute to that work, I just immediately said, I need to be a part of that.”

The eight episode series launched Monday morning, but there is a virtual premiere happening Tuesday night at 7:00.

CLICK HERE for more information on Hope Givers.