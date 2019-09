AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that Dave & Busters is could be coming to the CSRA

The restaurant and arcade is set to receive a public hearing September 24th for an alcohol license.

The Dave & Busters news comes after the previous announcement of Top Golf coming to the shopping center. They broke ground earlier this week

No word yet on construction plans.

