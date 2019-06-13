Danny Glover stumps for Bernie Sanders in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The presidential campaign trail stopped in the Aiken, South Carolina, Thursday, June 13. The Aiken County Democratic Party hosted “Lunch with Danny Glover” at the Lloyd Kennedy Aiken Performing Arts Center.

“We want as many people as possible to have access,” Chairman of Aiken Democratic Party Harold A. Crawford, Jr. told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

A dozen plus Democrats already thrown their hats into the ring trying to be the next Commander and Chief including a familiar face, Bernie Sanders.

“I knew the work he’s done in his position as a mayor and also the work he has done as a councilman and as a senator,” Danny Glover said.

You may know him for his work on screen from the Lethal Weapon series and The Color Purple but off-screen, Glover has gained respect for his community activism.

In his speech, he touched on the major topics of Sanders’ campaign but he also shared how love and compassion should translate into policy making.

“If we love our children then we try to provide the best opportunities for them to succeed in life to provide them with an education,” Glover said. “If we love those who are in need and are compassionate enough about people who are in need then we can put together the best way in which we can provide resources in their moments of need,” he added.

The criminal justice system affected Glover’s parent’s lives after several of his siblings ended up incarcerated — those issues may resonate with African-American voters. Sanders still trying to refine his message to black voters. Glover said that that’s a challenge for most candidates.

“If your name doesn’t end with Obama, it’s going to be a challenge for African-American voters all of them,” Glover added.

The event was put on by the Aiken Democratic party as a way for voters to be well-enforced.

Glover said that he just hoped that the community will be energized by the possibility of change on the horizon.

This not the first time Glover supported the Vermont senator. He also supported sanders in his 2016 bid for president.