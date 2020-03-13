Dancing Stars of Augusta fundraiser to be rescheduled

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The annual Dancing Stars of Augusta fundraiser scheduled for Saturday, March has been postponed in light of the corornavirus.

Funds raised through the Dancing Stars of Augusta gala push the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association forward by funding research.

The organization has released a statement:

Good evening,

The health and safety of our constituents, volunteers and staff remain our driver as we address the COVID-19 outbreak and as we continue to pursue our mission, today and in the longer term. Based on the guidance from local public health agencies, Dancing Stars of Augusta originally planned for March 13, 2020 will be rescheduled.

Thanks to you, record-breaking funds were raised for this year’s event. While we are disappointed to not be able to celebrate with our amazing fundraisers and watch them perform tomorrow night after weeks of training, ensuring that we not create any health risks to you during this gathering is more important.

The Alzheimer’s Association staff and event committee will be working with the venue to reschedule, and as soon as we know more in the coming weeks, we will be in touch with you as we reschedule the event or develop an alternative plan.

At this time, Alzheimer’s Association staff is working remotely to continue operations to support our mission. As always, the Alzheimer’s Association is available to you 24/7 for round the clock care and support at 1-800-272-3900. Please check Alzheimer’s Association Georgia Chapter for details on any other meetings and events.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Marah Johnson at 706.860.4996 or Dan Britt at 404-728-6057. If you have to leave a message, someone from our staff will get back to you ASAP.

Thank you for your support of the Alzheimer’s Association and Dancing Stars of Augusta.

Sincerely,

Marah Johnson

Dan Britt