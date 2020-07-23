Dam inspections applauded by Riverkeeper

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Lock and Dam in Augusta is about to get a full examination.

A federal judge has ruled the structure can be inspected by local governments, now that the federal trial over the Corps of Engineers plan to replace it is on hold.

The Savannah Riverkeeper supports the removal of the dam, and supports giving the 83 year old structure the once over.

“I think there’s been a lot of disbelief among some of the leaders in the community on the shape of that dam which I know is quite bad at this point so hopefully by doing their own inspections they will come to realize that this dam is indeed in bad shape,” said Savannah Riverkeeper Tonya Bonitatibus.

Commissioner Brandon Garrett says the plan is for the state of South Carolina and Augusta to partner on hiring the inspector so the data can be shared.

Garrett says the plan is to do the work soon.