Cyntoia Brown, sentenced to life as a teen sex trafficking victim for killing a man, is released from a Tennessee prison

(CNN) – Cyntoia Brown is out of prison.

Brown has been serving a life sentence for the murder of a man she said had solicited her for sex when she was 16.

Former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam commuted brown’s sentence in January.

She was released early Wednesday from the Tennessee prison for women.

She will now be under parole supervision.

According to brown, she was raped and forced into prostitution by a pimp and ended up killing one of her clients in self-defense.

Pressure to release her started building in 2017 after her case went viral on social media.

Brown, who earned a college degree while in prison, is reportedly now planning to start a non-profit to help young people.