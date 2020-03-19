Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe helps local first responders

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe is helping people support local business and support local heroes. Cyndi’s will give local first responders and medical professionals on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic a sweet treat during this difficult time.

Anyone who goes to the downtown candy store’s website at CyndisSweetShoppe.com can purchase a $10, $20 or $30 gift certificate to the store that will be donated to local nurses, doctors and hospital staff in addition to law enforcement, firefighters and first responders.

“While many people are in the safety of their homes, our local heroes are away from their families and putting their health at risk,” said Cyndi’s owner Dick Rudisill. “We just want to help sweeten their day and give them a treat to look forward to.”

At 146 Laurens St. SW, Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe is an old-fashioned candy store offering a variety of hard candies, jellybeans, candy bars, nuts, truffles, fudge and more. For more information or to purchase a gift card, go to CyndisSweetShoppe.com or call 803-226-0191.

