AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of an accident where a bicyclist has been hit.
It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday on Powderhouse Road at Pine Log Road.
If you can, avoid the area as traffic will be delayed.
by: D.V. Wise
Posted:
Updated:
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of an accident where a bicyclist has been hit.
It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday on Powderhouse Road at Pine Log Road.
If you can, avoid the area as traffic will be delayed.
(Credit: Getty Images)