WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar) — Recent reports show cyberattacks have surged since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cybercriminals target the average household 104 times per month, according to Comcast.
On Wednesday, senators took a look at how they can help communities fend off these attacks. Brandon Wales with the Department of Homeland Security says no one is safe.
“We have seen malicious cyber actors targeting vaccine research and development, exploiting the dramatic expansion of remote work and using COVID to advance criminal schemes,” said Wales.
He says cyberattacks are only getting more creative and more invasive as the pandemic continues—and once attackers in, Wales says it’s game over.
New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan says Congress needs to do more to help local and state governments fend off these attacks.
Some of the suggestions senators talked about include creating programs to train communities to identify the attacks before they happen. Wales warned senators that if Congress doesn’t act fast, criminals could get their hands on highly classified information.
- Cyberattacks surging as COVID-19 pandemic continues
- SpaceX Starship prototype ready to make highest hop as environmental review underway
- A mysterious object is expected to whizz past Earth tomorrow
- Here’s how drinking hot cocoa could make you smarter
- World-renowned opera singer Renée Fleming using music to help those suffering from neurological disorders