North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF)- North Augusta will soon be part of the CSRA Cyber hub.

Last week, Senator Tom Young announced that North Augusta was getting $15-million from the plutonium settlement to go towards a cyber center. The city isn’t sure yet how they are going to use this money.

Mayor Briton Williams told NewsChannel 6 that the city council has been talking about having a cyber footprint in North Augusta for years, and now they have the funds to do it.

He said there aren’t any concrete plans for what to do and all ideas are on the table. They may build something new or use an empty existing building.

Ideally, it would be located downtown or in Riverside Village to be as close as possible to the Georgia Cyber Center.

Senator Tom Young explained that with the growth of the cyber industry in Augusta spilling into North Augusta, this will be a great opportunity.

“We understand that the space that’s available in downtown North Augusta for this type of investment is limited. And there have been a number of companies and others that have expressed interest in being on the North Augusta side of the river,” he said. “And so our delegation, along with the City of North Augusta, secured the funds, and we anticipate that the city will put those to good use in the next couple of years.”

Senator Young believes cyber is the future and it’s time to bring the industry to Aiken County.

“We foresee that with this investment in North Augusta…and then there’s also a similar investment with…the South Carolina National Guard is moving its cyber command battalion to USC Aiken with an investment there. Between that investment and what we foresee in North Augusta, that we’ll have a very strong cyber presence in Aiken County,” said Young.

Mayor Williams said city leaders still haven’t decided exactly what they plan to do, and with more pressing matters going on, it will be a while before they tackle the project.