FORT GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – Cyber Quest is a world-class, U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence led, prototype assessment taking place July 10-28, 2023, at Fort Gordon, Georgia.

According to CCOE, the primary focus of Cyber Quest is to leverage industry innovation to inform Electronic Warfare, Cyber, Information Advantage, Tactical Radio, and Network Cross-Functional Team capabilities development, and to identify and improve the delivery of advanced technologies to the warfighter.

This year, 12 technologies from 11 vendors are being integrated into simulated combat operations during the assessment and demonstration period July 11-14, 2023, at Fort Gordon and simulated combat operations will be conducted in the field from July 17-26, 2023.

Participants from Australia, Canada, FORSCOM (United States Army Forces Command), and the S&T (Science and Technology) community will contribute to the event, enhancing the overall understanding of cross-domain operations.

A panel of Cyber Center of Excellence senior leaders will host a media roundtable, Friday, July 28th, 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. National and local media members wishing to participate in the round table may RSVP no later than Tuesday, July 25th, to Cpt. Rebecca Harr at (706) 726-8501 or Rebecca.l.harr.mil@army.mil to R.S.V.P.