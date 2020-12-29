CVS, Walgreens to administer vaccine starting with most vulnerable people

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This week, local senior living homes are bracing themselves for a rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s been a grim year for the most vulnerable group of people we know, our seniors. But as we ring in a new and hopefully better year, there’s hope for those in long term care facilities battling the COVID pandemic.

“Across the country no group has been hit harder by the virus than the residents and staff of the long term care facilities. And for months, we have used the full weight of state government with support from our federal partners to ensure that these facilities had the resources necessary to fight COVID-19 head on,” said Gov. Brian Kemp, (R) Georgia.

While the Georgia National Guard helped keep those homes clean the past few months, now they brace themselves for the roll out of the government’s vaccination program.

The Governor said it was a public-private partnership that “Rolled out a program for long term care facilities to partner directly with CVS and Walgreens to deliver the vaccine to their residents and staff.”

Some 600 senior living homes in both Georgia and South Carolina will receive doses in the next couple of weeks.

“More than 95 percent of our facilities across the Peach State have already enrolled in this program. We are eager to see the vaccine make its way quickly and safely to our most vulnerable and to those great Georgians who are giving them world class care,” he shared during a recent press conference.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to the administration at locally owned Lake Crossing Health Center in Appling. They said CVS has given a very “tentative” date of January 10th for vaccine delivery there.