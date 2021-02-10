Customer concerned of charges from an Augusta IHOP; officials release statement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A number of people reached out to NewsChannel 6 about concerns over possible duplicate charges on their credit/debit card account after using it at IHOP on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta.

NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk reached out to IHOP’s corporate office to learn more about the situation.

In a statement, officials tell us:

“We understand from our Augusta, GA franchisee that they are aware of an incident that occurred with their credit card transactions in February of 2021. A technical error was made that resulted in a delay of these transactions being processed. Our franchisee has confirmed that these charges were not duplicated, but they were not processed at the time of transaction.” IHOP Spokesperson

It went on to say if you have additional questions, email guest.relations@ihop.com.

This is a developing story. Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details in this story, tonight at 11.