GROVETOWN (WJBF) – CSX Railroad has informed the City of Grovetown that the railroad crossing at Katherine Street and Wrightsboro Road will be closed for the next three days for maintenance.

The City will keep residents updated on the progress being made and will let them know when it re-opens via the City’s Facebook page and web alert.

Drivers may use Old Wrightsboro Road as a detour or continue on Wrightsboro Road and turn onto Robinson Ave.