CSRA virtual college night happening November 4th, 2021

CSRA (WJBF) – High school students and parents will have a special opportunity to virtually engage with representatives from colleges, universities and technical schools, helping them make informed decisions at this year’s CSRA Virtual College Night.

Registered students will be able to log-in, 5-8:30 p.m., Thursday, November 4th, from the comfort of their homes at no cost.

Seniors will be eligible for $15,000 in scholarships.

Additionally, guidance counselors, military recruiters, Georgia and South Carolina financial experts will be available to provide valuable information via online conversations.

Click here to register or scan the QR Code below: