CSRA schools housing Dorian evacuees out of Savannah

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 300 evacuees are on their way to the garden city from Savannah.

Officials tell us the evacuees are on their way to Butler High School. These are folks who could not self-evacuate.

We’re told that if the gyms at Butler reach capacity, the rest will be taken to Glenn Hills High School. If that school reaches capacity, Glenn Hills Middle is next.

The Red Cross will be on hand to assess those coming in. If any individual is in need of medical services, they will be taken to Westside High.