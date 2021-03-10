CSRA school districts to sponsor vaccine clinics

CSRA (WJBF) – Several CSRA school districts will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics:
Aiken County:
- Friday, March 12, 2021, at Midland Valley High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Silver Bluff High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Friday, March 19, 2021, at Aiken High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at North Augusta High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Friday, March 26, 2021, at Wagener-Salley High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Ridge Spring-Monetta High School from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Burke County:
- Thursday, March 11: 9:00 am – 2:00 pm at the Burke County Office Park. This is a Drive Through distribution.
McDuffie County:
- Friday, March 19: 8:00am – 4:00pm at the Thomson High School exterior gym