CSRA school districts discuss new ‘Test to Stay’ to minimize student quarantines

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — A new COVID-19 testing model is looking to minimize time missed from school due to quarantine. The approach is sometimes called “test to stay.”

Allendale County Schools is one of the 46 percent of districts across the Palmetto State testing students for COVID-19. The district started testing students and staff late last year — using a private company. “Some schools chose not to have a testing company actually do in-house testing for their students because it’s not something that is free,” Amber Houston of Allendale County Schools told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk. “Since we did have the funding for it, we went ahead and implemented that here in Allendale,” she added.

Now DHEC wants to make sure more students will join in the effort of testing. The Test to Stay Program allows rapid tests to be performed on K-12 students who have been exposed to a COVID-19 infected person in the hope that more of them can remain in class. “If they test negative on a test done between days five and seven, they wear a mask for ten days after they’re exposed and are not experiencing any symptoms,” Dr. Brannon Traxler with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment said. A second, given 24 hours before or after that primary test, is encouraged if there are enough tests available.” she added.

With Allendale County’s current district-based testing process, school leaders say the feedback has been positive. “They are excited just about the fact that it allows us to get in-house results,” Amber Houston of Allendale County Schools said. “We are able to tailor it to our parents’ schedules so the kids don’t have to be pulled out of school to go have an appointment elsewhere,” she added.

NewsChannel 6 reached out to a number of school districts across the area to ask about its plans for the option. Aiken County is working to gather additional information about the program but has no immediate plans to use it. Edgefield County is exploring the possibility of using it but has not committed to the program. Leaders in Bamberg 1 and 2 say that they won’t participate because of low COVID-19 numbers and nursing staff possibly being tied up, but they’ll follow new quarantine guidance from DHEC. “We just don’t see the necessity and not to say we won’t do it in the future, but we’re not doing it right now,” Superintendent Dottie Brown said. We reached out to other school districts but haven’t heard back.

DHEC has ordered more than 1,600,000 rapid at-home tests, and 300,000 will be delivered to schools by the end of this week. The remaining tests will be delivered to schools as soon as they arrive. DHEC also has 200,000 BinaxNOW test cards. Those can be given to schools now if requested. School staff can perform the tests on students at school.

Teachers who are asymptomatic are only allowed to remain in the classroom if the school is in a crisis staffing situation and would otherwise have to close due to insufficient staffing and if they get tested on day 5.

Meanwhile, the testing option has worked for Allendale County Schools. “It has been keeping our numbers extremely low,” Houston added.

