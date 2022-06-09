CSRA (WJBF) – It’s getting HOT out there!

The Mayor of Grovetown, Gary Jones, says his city is ready for the heat.

According to his Facebook Page, Liberty Park on Newmantown Road will be available as a cooling station during normal business hours. They’ll offer free cold water and snacks to those in need.

Also, from now until September 1st, the City of Grovetown is accepting donations for new and/or lightly used fans for the annual fan donation drive. To donate, simply bring your new or lightly used fan(s) to City Hall, and they’ll store them for whoever may be in need. To pick up a fan, just visit the Help Desk at City Hall; please limit 1 per household.

In Richmond County, the Augusta Parks and Recreation Facebook Page, reminds residents that splash pads and community swimming pools are now open.

Here’s a list:

Jones Pool (1617 Holley Street) is open Mon-Fri, 2pm to 5pm.

Fleming Pool (1941 Lumpkin Road) is open Wed-Sun, from 2pm to 5pm.

The Splash Pad (1866 Highland Ave.) is open Sun-Fri, from 1pm to 5pm.

Henry Brigham Swim Center (2463 Golden Camp Rd.) is open Mon-Fri, from 2pm to 5pm.

Admission fees are $2 for children (17 and under), $4 for adults.

You can keep up with the crazy weather by checking out our weather page!