AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Attention all nurses and healthcare professionals!

The upcoming CSRA Nursing Gala is a celebration honoring the hard work and dedication of nurses in our community.

The Nursing Gala will take place Saturday, May 13th, at the Snelling Conference Center in Augusta.

Spa sessions will be available that morning from 10:00am until 1:30pm. The session will have a continental breakfast feature massages and facials.

The evening gala includes dinner and an inspiring ceremony that recognizes and encourages nurses.

Tickets are available here or call 706-833-3497 for more information.