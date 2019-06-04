Yoga at SRP Park to raise awareness and funds for I'm Aware

North Augusta, SC - CLICK HERE to get your ticket.

Right now, Georgia leaders are working to hire investigators and crime analysts for a new unit to fight human trafficking. In a press conference last month, Governor Brian Kemp emphasized an upsetting statistic about the crime. He pointed out, the average age of a human trafficking victim in Georgia is less than 15 years old.

Here at home, a local organization works to educate on this horrible reality and this weekend you can help them with their efforts.

Human trafficking victims experience trauma to their whole being-- mind body and soul. Many people use the practice of yoga to offer strength and healing for all of those areas. Saturday, June 8 at SRP park, Bethany Smith Yoga partners with I'm Aware to raise money and awareness for human trafficking.

"I just love women who make an impact and who attach to a cause and kind of run with it and that's what [Elizabeth] did and I jumped on board," explained Smith, the founder of a nationally recognized yoga brand.

Elizabeth Szoka and her brother founded I'm Aware 9 years ago to draw attention to the issue of human trafficking in the Augusta area.

"We still had that mindset, this is something that happens there and not here and as we just really began to do our research we realized that it was not just a domestic problem, but also a local program," Szoka explains.

One of their missions at I'm Aware is to train groups who are likely to come in contact with victims. They also help parents protect their children from online predators.

"Most of the trafficking we're seeing is turning in the cyber world," Szoka says.

Szoka points out, criminals use the same apps, websites and games your kids do.

"Those are big grounds to get kids involved," says Szoka.

She encourages everyone to save the human trafficking hotline in their phone (888-373-7888).

"Really keep your eyes peeled and if it looks like something that could be a trafficking situation to you, go ahead and report it. Those messages go straight down to local law enforcement, and we get to log those so it helps over the course of the years," Szoka says.

Smith explains why yoga is a fitting fundraiser to bring attention to human trafficking.

"There are a lot of organizations that work with human trafficking victims, and they do bring in yoga because there is a disconnect when you've experienced trauma like that and if we can get them connected back into their bodies and just get them to an awareness that they are not what has happened to them," Smith says

Tickets are $20, which gets you the yoga class from 9-9:45AM at SRP Park on Saturday morning, plus admission to the Green Jackets game later that day and discounts to Hammond's Ferry restaurants.