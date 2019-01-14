Woman shot, search is on for suspects

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) - Richmond County deputies responded to the 2400 block of Plantation Road in Hephzibah for a woman who was shot in the stomach. Investigators tell us the suspects are at least two to three black men who reportedly fired into the home from outside, hitting the victim. She has been taken to the hospital and her condition is not known. There is no further information on the suspects yet. Investigators are on the scene. Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you updated.