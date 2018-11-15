Woman dies after car crash on Georgetown Drive in Augusta
The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash that left one female dead.
The coroner's office says the victim was the sole occupant in the car and was not wearing a seat belt. The victim was traveling north on Georgetown Drive when she attempted to pass a vehicle when she struck a southbound vehicle head on.
The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Her body was sent the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. Her name has not been released.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- More grant money to juvenile court expands therapy for teens and parents before doing jail time
- Edgefield County murder arrest
- Great American Smokeout helping people quit smoking
- Garth Brooks on his emotional new song "Stronger than me"
Weird News
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect