Woman dies after car crash on Georgetown Drive in Augusta

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved Deadly crash

Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved Deadly crash

The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash that left one female dead.

The coroner's office says the victim was the sole occupant in the car and was not wearing a seat belt. The victim was traveling north on Georgetown Drive when she attempted to pass a vehicle when she struck a southbound vehicle head on.

The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Her body was sent the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. Her name has not been released.