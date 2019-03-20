Williams rides low turnout for District 5 win. Video

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Augusta has a new Commissioner.

Bobby Williams is the winner of the District 5 commission seat knocking off three other candidates including interim commissioner Johnny Few.

Williams avoids a run off by just a dozen votes.

Turnout was part of the story...less than 6 percent of the registered voters went to the polls.

"We expected a light turnout from the onset because of the nature of the election, and by that I mean the time and what not, so generally when we have elections at an odd time turnout," says Election Director Lynn Bailey.

Williams is the former Glenn Hills High School Principal, the time for his swearing in has not been announced.