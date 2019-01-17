Will pay to park help downtown visitors? Video

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Augusta leaders are beginning the debate on requiring those driving downtown to pay to park.

As we told you a task force is recommending charging a dollar or so an hour to, with a two hour limit to park across the downtown area.

The idea is this would force cars to move, and not take up parking spots all day.

"It's very hard, I just circled the block three times trying to find a parking space and just finally found one. I think it's a great idea." said Tijuana Jenkins, of Augusta.

"You would like to see the turn over and paying?"

Absolutely I might come down more," said Jenkins.

The task force is recommending the parking rates run from 8am to 8pm Monday through Saturday.