Will pay to park help downtown visitors?

Posted: Jan 17, 2019 06:05 PM EST

Updated: Jan 17, 2019 06:33 PM EST

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Augusta leaders are beginning the debate on requiring those driving downtown to pay to park. 

As we told you a task force is recommending charging a dollar or so an hour to, with a two hour limit to park across the downtown area.

The idea is this would force cars to move, and not take up parking spots all day. 

"It's very hard, I just circled the block three times trying to find a parking space and just finally found one. I think it's a great idea." said Tijuana Jenkins, of Augusta.

"You would like to see the turn over and paying?"

Absolutely I might come down more," said Jenkins.  

The task force is recommending the parking rates run from 8am to 8pm  Monday through Saturday.

