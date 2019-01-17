Will pay to park help downtown visitors?
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) - Augusta leaders are beginning the debate on requiring those driving downtown to pay to park.
As we told you a task force is recommending charging a dollar or so an hour to, with a two hour limit to park across the downtown area.
The idea is this would force cars to move, and not take up parking spots all day.
"It's very hard, I just circled the block three times trying to find a parking space and just finally found one. I think it's a great idea." said Tijuana Jenkins, of Augusta.
"You would like to see the turn over and paying?"
Absolutely I might come down more," said Jenkins.
The task force is recommending the parking rates run from 8am to 8pm Monday through Saturday.
More Stories
Weird News
- Experts: Sunday is the busiest day of the year for online dating
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high