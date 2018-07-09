Whiskey-Dougherty Roads Improvement Project could start soon in Aiken Video

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - A major construction project in Aiken could be given the green light. Monday, July 9, City Council will discuss funding for the Dougherty and Whiskey Road Intersection Project.

The project will improve the intersection at Dougherty Road where it ends at Whiskey Road.

The project will add an additional right turning lane. "It would improve the geometry of the intersection," Aiken Interim City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said. When complete, there will be two right turning lanes on to Whiskey Road and one left turning lane heading north on to Whiskey Road. The two right turning lanes will head south toward the mall area.



"Traffic backs up from pretty much at the intersection of Whiskey and Pine Log all the way to target," Tyler Cooper told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk.

"It's an issue not just here but all the way down," Cooper added.

Cooper has seen a lot of traffic headaches at Whiskey Trader Pawn Shop over the past six years. "Oh it's awful from about 8 to 10 and then noon time rush from 11 to like 3 then 5 until 8," he said.

One thing that could help, the Dougherty and Whiskey Roads Intersection Project . Bedenbaugh says the project is important for the western side of the city. "Because right now Dougherty Road is a primarily east-west corrector for folks who live on the western side of the city. They use Dougherty Road as a main cut though, so to speak, instead of using Pine Log to turn right onto Whiskey. This will help tremendously," Bedenbaugh told NewsChannel 6's Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Once the go-ahead is given, the work will last seven and a half months. "This project has been on the books for quite a while. The project is funded primarily by a grant from the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank, $1.6 million dollars. The remaining balance of approximately $800 thousand will be funded through Capital Projects Sales Tax Revenue which is the 1 percent capital projects tax that the City had since 2001.

Satterfield Construction Company is expected to be the construction company of choice. "They do a lot of work in this area - this part of the state," Bedenbaugh said. They, for example, won the bid to do paving of city-maintained streets. "D.O.T. [The South Carolina Department of Transportation] uses them for a lot of paving work as well. They have experience for this kind of project," Bedenbaugh added.

The intersection improvement project has been controversial, and has been the subject of a lawsuit over a part of the plan that would turn an old bowling alley into a fast food restaurant.

When complete, the intersection will be similar to the other end. "Look at how the traffic flows on the other end of Dougherty Road, where there is two left hand turns going on to Silver Bluff Road. It would be a mirror image of that down the Whiskey end of Dougherty road."

When asked "What is the main issue on Whiskey Road," Tyler Cooper said "widening the road wouldn't be a bad idea but the main issue is the traffic lights. Timing is usually off. Lights don't change when they are suppose to but the main issue is the engineering. You don't have a lot of access roads."

Cooper also said the change is needed. "Because it's one of the most dangerous intersections in the city. So it's kinda a good thing that they are pushing for a better alternative."

City Council meets Monday at 7 p.m. at the Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W.