Wendy's on Peach Orchard Road to rebuild, rehire staff

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The owner of a local restaurant says he plans to rebuild in the same location after a fire swept through the building.

The owner tells NewsChannel 6 he is committed to keeping the restaurant in South Augusta.

Witnesses saw smoke coming from the Wendy's on Peach Orchard road Wednesday morning.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected.