CSRA News

Wendy's on Peach Orchard Road to rebuild, rehire staff

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 09:51 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 09:51 AM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The owner of a local restaurant says he plans to rebuild in the same location after a fire swept through the building.

The owner tells NewsChannel 6 he is committed to keeping the restaurant in South Augusta. 

Witnesses saw smoke coming from the Wendy's on Peach Orchard road Wednesday morning. 

Investigators say foul play is not suspected. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center