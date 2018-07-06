CSRA News

Wendy's on Peach Orchard Rd plan for comeback after fire destroys building

Posted: Jul 06, 2018 05:37 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2018 05:42 PM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - "The first thing I thought about was God, I hope nobody was in the building," explained Wendy's Franchise Mike Iezzi.

Iezzi owns 10 Wendy's in the CSRA. On Wednesday, he says he got a call he will never forget.

"The opening manager had gotten there and said something is terribly wrong," said Iezzi. "That there was smoke coming from the back of the building and fire trucks are here."

Several of Wendy's employees stood outside. All they could do was watch, while their workplace was destroyed.

"They were asking questions, like are we going to be working today," said Wendy's Franchisee. "I had the same question until we saw the damage. then we knew that was going to be a problem."

So what happens now for the Wendy's in South Augusta? Iezzi says their goal is to rebuild, with an updated version. 

"We've always been treated very well by the people of South Augusta," explained Iezzi. "So we had every intention of rebuilding that restaurant."

In just a few months, Wednesday's painful memories will be replaced by renewal. Wendy's, and its workers will have a new place to call home.

"The folks in South Augusta have been wonderful to us in the 11 years we've been here," said Iezzi. "Those employees count on us."

Most of the employees are already working at other Wendy's locations.

 

 

