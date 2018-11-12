Vet turns 100 on Armistice Day centennial Video

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) - David Gardiner is one of the greatest generation. A World War II vet celebrating a special day.

"He turns 100 years old today. He's tough, he's durable, self effacing gentleman," said his son Cliff.

Here on the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day marking the end of the first World War, World War II vet David Gardiner is celebrating his 100th birthday,

"Lucky man I got back alive," David said.

Gardiner was an US Army soldier in WWII, taking part in the important liberation of the Philippines.

His memory of that isn't one of celebration, or gloating at the defeat of an enemy.

"I was just glad we were coming home, that's all it meant to me, it was over," he said.

That's David Gardiner's character for most of his 100 years, he was there in the Pacific helping to defeat tyranny, but he was just doing his job, a trait common for people of his generation.

"They learned lessons of durability and strength and determination and not complaining," said Cliff.

He's been around almost as long at Armistice Day, so this veteran has knowledge when it comes to armed conflicts.

"War is a waste of time, people ought to be able to get along," David said.

For the times we didn't get along we're lucky to have people like David Gardiner.

His son says when David was born his mother called him her Armistice Baby.