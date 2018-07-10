U.S. Army Signal School have a new chief in charge Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former School leader Brigadier General Robert Edmonson Jr. and new leader Brigadier General Eubank during the change of command ceremony. [ + - ] Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - The men and women who protect our country celebrated their new leader of the Army Signal School.

Brigadier General Christopher Eubank will take over as the 39th Chief of Signal School Commandant.

Student Soldiers of the United States Army Signal School will now be under the guidance of a new Chief.

Monday morning, the Signal Corps packed Alexander Hall to watch the passing of the flags from the 38th Chief to the now the 39th.

"I'm excited to be back at Fort Gordon, said" Brigadier General Eubank."I Look forward to the challenges that lay ahead; as well as continuing to shape the signal soldiers of the future."

Eager to take on his new role, BG Eubank says his goal as the new Signal School leader is to keep things consistent and to evolve.

"I don't think I plan on doing anything differently," explained Brigadier General Eubank. "I'm going to see how to work those priorities and continue to move forward."

The 39th Chief told NewsChannel 6, hours before he took over reigns of the Signal School, he and the former Signal School leader Brigadier General Robert Edmonson Jr. talked about what to expect.

Eubank says the warm welcoming is friendly, but he's excited for the goals he has for the Signal School.

"I want to push that program forward and ensuring that our student soldiers understand the world of Internet protocol."

The former signal school chief Brigadier General Robert Edmonson Jr. was not made available for questions.

But during the ceremony, he expressed his excitement for the schools' growth under Eubank.