University Hospital continuing operations after lockdown

Posted: May 23, 2019 11:12 AM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 02:48 PM EDT

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Patient care continues after a lock down earlier today at University Hospital.

Sources tell NewsChannel 6, the controlled lockdown procedures were put in place after the termination of an employee.

According to staff, the move by the hospital is a standard precaution.

The lockdown was lifted just before 3 p.m.

