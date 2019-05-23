University Hospital continuing operations after lockdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Patient care continues after a lock down earlier today at University Hospital.
Sources tell NewsChannel 6, the controlled lockdown procedures were put in place after the termination of an employee.
According to staff, the move by the hospital is a standard precaution.
The lockdown was lifted just before 3 p.m.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.
