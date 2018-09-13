CSRA News

Uhaul to offer free 30-day self-storage and U-box containers to those in the path of Florence

Posted: Sep 13, 2018 04:34 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 13, 2018 04:53 AM EDT

(WJBF) - Uhaul is now offering free 30-day self- storage and U-box containers for those in the path of Florence.
This includes Virginia, the Carolinas, and Georgia.

Available units are limited and are issued on a first come first serve bases.

If they run out of available units they also have several U-boxes that can fit up to a one bedroom apartment.

This isn't the first time Uhaul has offered services like this in the wake of a hurricane.


