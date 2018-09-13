Uhaul to offer free 30-day self-storage and U-box containers to those in the path of Florence
(WJBF) - Uhaul is now offering free 30-day self- storage and U-box containers for those in the path of Florence.
This includes Virginia, the Carolinas, and Georgia.
Available units are limited and are issued on a first come first serve bases.
If they run out of available units they also have several U-boxes that can fit up to a one bedroom apartment.
This isn't the first time Uhaul has offered services like this in the wake of a hurricane.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Man arrested after driving himself and victim to sheriff's office following fatal shooting
- Georgia's hands-free law now in effect
- Woman arrested after her vehicle hits three children on an ATV in Burke County
- Burke County deputy crashes patrol car in single vehicle accident
Weird News
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
- Couple inundated with mystery packages wants it to stop
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest CSRA News
-
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.