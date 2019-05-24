Two vehicle collision on Hitchcock Parkway leaves two people injured Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AIKEN, SC - Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken is back open after a stretch of it was closed for several hours Thursday evening due to an accident that left two people in critical condition.

It happened during rush hour just after five this evening. Investigators say the Sheriff's Department immediately started treating two people involved in the accident.

They say the victims were transported to area hospitals.

Detective Jeremy Hembree with Aiken Department of Public Safety, says, "due to the nature of the collision and the severity of it and the nature of the injuries, we contacted our accident reconstruction team for them to investigate. They will be able to determine the speed of each vehicle, which vehicle crossed the center lane, so they'll have a little more in depth investigation."

Officers were directing traffic for about two hours on Dibble Road and Huntsman Drive. The investigation is still in the early stages.