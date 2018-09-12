CSRA News

Trendz Salon Cut-a-thon Sept. 30 benefits Augusta baby with caudal regression

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Due to possible severe weather from Hurricane Florence, Trendz Salon's 10th annual cut-a-thon has been reshceduled for Sunday, September 30th from 10am - 5pm.

"Happily Ever Elizabeth" will be a family fun day, with free haircuts, polish changes, and free lunch!

A bouncy house and face painting will be set up. Owner Robyn Kelley says while the services are free, the staff asks that you donate what you feel led to give.

ALL the money raised goes directly to the family of 15-month-old Elizabeth Stamatakis, who has caudal regression syndrome. It impairs the development of the lower part of the body, including leg joints and bones that may be misshapen or non-existent, certain organs, and rectum/anus. 

Trendz Salon is located at 3670 River Watch Parkway in Martinez.

For more information call 706.496.7629

