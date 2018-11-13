Tractor Trailer crash closes lanes in Burke County, GA Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tractor trailer crash on Highway 25 in Burke County [ + - ]

BURKE COUNTY, GA-- Traffic is being rerouted in Burke County after a tractor trailer crash.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 25 near Wal-Mart in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, two lanes of the highway will be closed for an extended period of time.

Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard tells NewsChannel 6, the Burke County EMA, Waynesboro Police and Fire as well as GA-DOT are all on the scene of the accident. Deputies ask that drivers in that area please lower speed to 20 mph while driving through that area.

The truck was carrying a 40,000 pound load of fertilizer when it overturned and which will extend the amount of time of those working to clean up that area.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to follow this developing story.