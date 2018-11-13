Tractor Trailer crash closes lanes in Burke County, GA
BURKE COUNTY, GA-- Traffic is being rerouted in Burke County after a tractor trailer crash.
The crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 25 near Wal-Mart in Burke County. According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, two lanes of the highway will be closed for an extended period of time.
Chief Deputy Lewis Blanchard tells NewsChannel 6, the Burke County EMA, Waynesboro Police and Fire as well as GA-DOT are all on the scene of the accident. Deputies ask that drivers in that area please lower speed to 20 mph while driving through that area.
The truck was carrying a 40,000 pound load of fertilizer when it overturned and which will extend the amount of time of those working to clean up that area.
NewsChannel 6 will continue to follow this developing story.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- More grant money to juvenile court expands therapy for teens and parents before doing jail time
- Edgefield County murder arrest
- Tractor Trailer crash closes lanes in Burke County, GA
- Community health fair features free health screenings.
Weird News
- Teacher says she was fired for giving students zeroes
- Rescued sacrificial rooster terrorizes neighborhood
- Ohio man calls police after pig won't stop following him
- Sheriff: Man helped give goat whiskey, cocaine
- VIDEO: Two guys try ‘tall man' trick to get into Black Panther
- Nearly a dozen day care workers say parent's cookies made them high
- Simple sketch helps police identify theft suspect
Don't Miss
Trending Stories
Latest CSRA News
-
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.