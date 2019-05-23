Tiny houses proposed for Laney Walker redevelopment Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) - Augusta's housing and development office is looking at downsizing.

The department is 10 years into its redevelopment of the Laney-Walker Bethlehem neighborhoods.

Now, officials want to include one of the hottest trends... tiny houses.

Leaders say these offer a less expensive option for potential home buyers.

"Everybody doesn't want 2000 square foot home or even a 15 hundred square feet home. Some people want a 700 square feet home, so what we are doing is putting product on the ground that is comparable to an apartment, but they have home ownership," says Hawthorne Welcher, Director of Augusta Housing and Development Department.

Welcher says the tiny houses would be in the 60 to 80 thousand dollar range.