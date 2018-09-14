Ticket sales up for Arts in the Heart Video

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- - The annual Arts in the Heart Festival is kicking off Friday. We spoke with the director of the festival to see what she is expecting this weekend with thousands of people taking refuge from Hurricane Florence here in the CSRA.

Several streets in Downtown Augusta are already blocked off, making room for the hundreds of vendors setting up shop. We talked with the Greater Augusta Art Council's Executive Director who said ticket sales are definitely up, and it may be because evacuees plan on staying through the weekend.

Hotels across the CSRA are booking up fast, and emergency shelters are ready for the worst, but Arts in the Heart is looking up. Starting Friday night and lasting through Sunday, the festival celebrates creativity and culture... bringing you the chance to taste authentic food from more than 24 countries.

With 5 entertainment stages, performances that showcase music, theater and dance will set the atmosphere at the Augusta Common. The event organizer tells us online ticket sales are already up compared to last year: "We expect increased crowds this year, especially Friday and Saturday, as Sunday is looking 'iffy' for whatever Florence is going to do. We have brought additional rack cards to some hotels, and we have told our international food booths to cook more food," Brenda Durant explained.

Durant told us it is a rain or shine event, but wind is what they are worried about. Depending on the weather, the festival is tentative on Sunday. She said a decision will be made by 1pm Saturday.

