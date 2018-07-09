Thomson residents to take stand against bullying this weekend
THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) - This weekend, Thomson residents want you to step up and speak out against bullying.
Joining us to talk more about the event is Tabias Grissom.
The event will be Saturday, July 14th, at Pitts St. Park at 10 a.m.
