CSRA News

The Virtuous Woman presents My Sister's Keeper

By:

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 03:47 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2018 03:47 PM EDT

The Virtuous Woman presents My Sister's Keeper

(WJBF) - Coming up in two weeks, ladies get ready, the Virtuous Woman presents My Sister's Keeper. An evening all about women.

Here to talk about it is Charmeka Robinson, CEO of the Virtuous Woman. 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Weird News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest CSRA News

Video Center