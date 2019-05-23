The Spartans are STATE CHAMPS True Citizen Edmund Burke Academy Spartans celebrate winning the 2019 state championship. [ + - ] True Citizen Edmund Burke Academy Spartans celebrate winning the 2019 state championship. [ + - ] True Citizen Edmund Burke Academy Spartans celebrate winning the 2019 state championship. [ + - ]

WAYNESBORO, GA - (True Citizen)

Spartan: a person of great courage and self-discipline.

Champion: one that does battle; first among all competitors.

Following the spectacular season the boys in red had, it's not difficult to see why these two terms go hand in hand.

On Saturday afternoon, battling heat, fatigue and one of the best teams in the Georgia Independent School Association, Edmund Burke's Spartans rose above everything going against them to become the kings of the diamond. They wrapped up 2019, a season with a first-year coach, by bringing home the most coveted of trophies for the second time.

Former MLB All-Star and EBA head coach Jonathan Broxton says he wishes fans could have felt the energy on the van coming home from Macon after the boys won the state championship.

"They were tired. They'd fought hard, but they were so happy," Broxton recalls. "They'd been prepared since day one to raise the trophy at the end of the year, and that's exactly what they did."

In their first game against Terrell Academy of Dawson, the Spartans shut out the Eagles 11-0, putting themselves just one game away from the title. Yet in game two, Terrell put a pitching weapon on the mound with a junior who's already committed to play for Mercer University.

"He was the best pitcher we faced all year," senior Joey Wall said. "Honestly, I did get a little worried … but in the back of my head I knew we were a strong team and that we could pull it off."

The Spartans entered the seventh inning trailing 2-1, and Broxton says that's when they got on their rally. "We just ran out of outs. They played consistent against what we'd consider a next level pitcher, and I was pleased with the way they handled their bats. They were not pushovers." In the end, the boys fell 3-2, forcing them into the third and final game that would determine who got the bragging rights.

The hour-long stretch between games made Broxton a bit anxious though he says he wasn't nervous at all. "I knew the boys could do it. I wanted to keep that momentum going. They were already hot and exhausted, and I didn't want them to start cramping up. We were all ready to keep going."

"In game three, our backs were against the wall, and we were fighting for the biggest game of our lives," Wall said, adding, "I truly believe we play better under pressure."

They did what Broxton has coached them to do all season: Keep it simple. "I've told them from the beginning, ‘Don't be a hero. This is not a one man show.' This group of guys is so talented. Any one of them can step up and bring it, and every one of them did. It makes that pressure less. They have more fun, and because of that, they have had a great season. They've never been blown out of any game. They've stayed focused and fought hard."

The fight in them prevailed in game three on Saturday afternoon, and the Spartans defeated Terrell 14-7. They rushed the field to get their trophy, hugging and cheering and, of course, dousing Broxton with a cooler full of ice and water.

"A lot of people have asked me if this feels better than winning a game in the major leagues," he says. "It really does. At the end of the day, you're champions. I've got to do that on the field and now I'm on the coaching side of it which makes it even more special because I get to be part of guiding these young men to be respectful and successful and to help them live out their dreams. I've already done that. I lived my dream; I got to play Major League Baseball. My dream now is helping them reach theirs."

Senior Jaylon Glisson anticipated a great season early on. "I knew it was going to be special when we won our first game against Pinewood 16-6, and I really knew it when we were down 6-0 against Gatewood and came back to win 18-8. Everything about the championship series was amazing. We hit the ball really well and played great defense throughout the whole series. We knew what we had to do to win, and we did it. All the hard work we put in throughout the year paid off. I'll never forget this day or this team I call family."

Fellow senior and teammate Trent Williams agreed, adding that the year was much more than a state title for him. "It was the result of hard work by my teammates and me on that field and the work of the greatest coaching staff imaginable. My team and I owe everything that happened this season to them. They're the ones who devoted their time to us instead of their families and jobs. I feel blessed to have been able to accomplish something that special, not only for my team and my school, but for the magnificent coaches we had who believed in us even when others did not. This state title completes my journey in baseball and high school, and I wouldn't have had it end any other way."

Broxton, however, refuses to take credit. "This is their moment, their accomplishment. We wouldn't have this title without my young'uns, these boys who have played hard as a team," he says, adding that he couldn't ask for a better group of seniors. "They stepped up and grabbed the bull by the horns. They led by example and did everything the right way with their younger teammates. They took it upon themselves to be leaders."

Assisting Broxton with coaching responsibilities this year were his father, Randy, and Will Duffie, whom he says are the greatest coaching staff, always knowing when and how to talk to the players and get them where they needed to be. He also thanked the community and the sheriff's office for rallying behind the Spartans. "We had a great showing in the streets, and so many people made this an experience the guys will remember for the rest of their lives. I just want to thank everybody who helped do that."

Next week, the boys will continue celebrating their victory. They'll be recognized during Burke County Night with the GreenJackets and assist with first pitch responsibilities. They'll help their coach shave his beard, a promise he made to them earlier in the season. They'll be getting sized for the state championship rings. And then summer workouts will begin.

Just business as usual, especially when you have region and state titles to defend.

BEGINNINGS IN BASEBALL

Winning a state championship is a culmination of so many things, including the parents of the athletes, who encourage and guide their children from a young age to get involved in sports. We asked the parents of seniors Trent Williams, Jaylon Glisson and Joey Wall to weigh in on the big win and how it's been raising their boys up in baseball.

Antia Gay:

I'm so proud of these boys and how they worked so hard under Jon's guidance to accomplish their dream. It was bittersweet watching the games this weekend because I was excited but also so emotional knowing I was watching the seniors take the field for the last time. I can't imagine a better way to end their senior year. I told Trent to go out and make memories, and he and his team did just that.

Lori Glisson:

Jaylon has been hitting a ball off of a tee since he was 18 months old. As a child we had a dog named Daisy that would field balls for him all day long; he would hit the ball, and she would fetch it. He started his real baseball career at the early age of 3 playing "Bats" at the recreation department and has never looked back. Sitting in those stands, I had a constant flow of happy tears as I watched his last at bat, his last catch and the last run he scored for his high school career. I was a proud mama to watch this come to a close with a victory that Edmund Burke Academy hasn't had in years.

Mitch Wall:

We are so happy for this group of boys and the coaches to have accomplished their goal. Many of these players have played together since little league, going to state finals through the rec. department but falling short. We felt this year was gonna be something special way back then and it definitely was. This season has created bonds and memories that will last a lifetime. Riding through Waynesboro on Thursday brought tears to my eyes, seeing the support from the community and knowing this was our Joe Joe's last games with this team.

GAME 1

11-0 — EBA



BATTING

M. Boswell: 0-2/1 RBI

J. Glisson: 1-2/2RBIs

J. Duffie: 2-4/1 RBI

P. Thompson: 1-3

B. Harrison: 2-3/2 RBIs

J. Gay: 2-4/1 RBI

J. Wall: 2-4/1 RBI

T. Williams: 2-2/2 RBIs

K. Johnson: 1-4



PITCHING

J. Gay: 6IP, 5H, 0R, 0BB, 6K; 84 pitches/60 strikes



GAME 2

3-2 — Terrell



BATTING

M. Boswell: 1-4/1 RBI

J. Glisson: 1-4

J. Duffie: 1-4/1 RBI

P. Thompson: 1-3

T. Williams: 1-3

K. Johnson: 1-3



PITCHING

M. Boswell: 6IP, 10H, 3R, 1K; 72 pitches/51 strikes

T. Williams: 1IP, 0H, 0R, 1K, 8 pitches/6 strikes



GAME 3

14-7 — EBA



BATTING

M. Boswell: 1-6/2 RBIs

J. Glisson: 5-5/1 RBI

J. Duffie: 4-5/3 RBIs

P. Thompson: 0-5/1 RBI

B. Harrison: 1-4

J. Gay: 1-3/1 RBI

J. Wall: 2-4/2 RBIs

K. Johnson: 2-4/2 RBIs



PITCHING

J. Duffie: 5IP, 7R, 11H, 3BB, 2K; 97 pitches/58 strikes

T. Williams: 1IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 1K; 19 pitches/12 strikes

J. Gay: 1IP, 0H, 0R, 1BB, 1K; 17 pitches/10 strikes



STATE TOTALS

BATTING

M. Boswell: 2-12/4 RBIs

J. Glisson: 7-13/3 RBIs

J. Duffie: 7-13/5 RBIs

P. Thompson: 2-11/1 RBI

B. Harrison: 3-10/2 RBIs

J. Gay: 3-10/2 RBIs

J. Wall: 4-11/3 RBIs

T. Williams: 3-9/2 RBIs

K. Johnson: 4-11/2 RBIs



PITCHING

J. Gay: 7IP, 5H, 0R, 1BB, 7K

M. Boswell: 6IP, 10H, 3R, 0BB, 1K

J. Duffie: 5IP, 11H, 7R, 3BB, 2K

T. Williams: 2IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 2K

