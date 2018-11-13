The search for funding to pay for a new public safety headquarters Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) - First responders in Aiken will soon get to call a new building home. The city council held a meeting to discuss the approval of the new public safety building.

Mayor Rick Osbon says the old building served its time; now they are ready for an upgrade.

"They are cramped in a 20,000 square foot building that was built in the 70s and met those need," said Osbon. "But now we need to expand, and we have a refurbished a building that was an abandon Food-Lion. Now it's 40,00 square feet that meet the needs and cater to our public safety."

Osbon says the move comes from a year of planning. They chose the Food Lion as the site because of space. The mayor says it will benefit the people of Aiken.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

"It saves money for our citizens, and it meets the dire need that was certainly identified," explained Obson. "We had public input public hearing on this, whenever we agreed to start this process."

The mayor told NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson the location of the new public safety building will help the city grow.

"Our chief is very quick to talk about policing, and it's about relationships and communication, said Osbon. "Conversations happen when you know and familiar with one another. I believe this is a great step for community policing in the city of Aiken."

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It is time for an upgrade, but the city of Aiken has plans for the old building.

"With cyber coming in, the possibility of more office space may go there," explained Osbon. "It is a blank canvas right now. We are going to find the best use for that building."

Mayor Rick Osbon hopes to open the doors of the new headquarters this January.