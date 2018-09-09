The last swing at Jones Creek Golf Club Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jones Creek Golf Club is now closed. [ + - ] Video

EVANS, Ga. - Jones Creek Golf Club is now closed. But before everyone packed up, NewsChannel 6 was there.

You could feel the pain the members are going through, knowing they will never hit a birdie again on that property.

NewsChannel 6 reporter Devin Johnson spoke with a few people about their time on the green.

"This is literally my entire childhood and adulthood," explained Dylan Lyons. "I spent my entire life here."

It's the last swing anyone will ever take at Jones Creek Golf Club.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Golfers enjoy their last day on the Jones Creek Golf Course.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Golfers enjoy their last day on the Jones Creek Golf Course.

Dylan Lyons joined other golfers Sunday remembering fun times and trying to enjoy the last time.

"We'll probably take a ton of pictures, but we are going to play until dark at least," said Lyons. "At least 36 holes, but yeah we're just going to take it in. It is what is, and we just got to enjoy it."

The golf course has been a staple in Columbia County since 1985.

Lyons, who has been a part of the community for 27 years, says it was the reason why his parents moved there.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lifetime members spent their day on the Jones Creek Golf Course.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lifetime members spent their day on the Jones Creek Golf Course.

"They never moved anywhere else outside of the neighborhood, and this is home," said Lyons. "It's more than just a golf course; it's also the neighborhood, the homeowners and everything else."

Devin spoke with several homeowners who say they moved to the area for Jones Creek Golf Club.

Billy O'Grady has called the neighborhood home since he moved there with his parents at the age of five. He says now part of his childhood will be missing.

"We live by number nine, so I have continuously played number nine my entire life," said O'Grady. "I've probably played it a 1000 times, if not more. It's my backyard."

Not only will the golf course go, but some employees tell us they will have to find work elsewhere.

Members including O'Grady told Devin, they hope someone buys the course.

"Hopefully, we have somebody come buys this great golf course here soon," explained O'Grady. "It deserves the attention; it deserves the play, it's one of the best in Augusta."

The last tee-time at Jones Creek Golf club took place just at six o clock.

Members of the home association attended a board meeting about the future of the golf course.